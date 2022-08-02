Ohio Justices Skeptical Of Co.'s Cyber Coverage Argument

By Josh Liberatore (August 2, 2022, 4:41 PM EDT) -- Ohio Supreme Court justices seemed mostly unwilling to accept that something intangible like software can suffer direct physical damage, grilling a medical billing company's attorney in a case of first impression in the state over whether losses from a ransomware attack can be covered under a traditional property policy. During oral arguments Tuesday, the Ohio justices appeared wary of EMOI Services LLC's argument that a 2019 ransomware attack caused it to suffer direct physical loss of or damage to property, which is required to trigger coverage under its business owner's property policy with Owners Insurance Co. The Ohio Supreme Court grilled...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS