DC Circ. Backs SEC In 'D-Limit' Fight With Citadel

By Elise Hansen (July 29, 2022, 7:15 PM EDT) -- A D.C. Circuit panel on Friday upheld the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's decision to allow a type of stock order designed to discourage certain high-frequency trading, rebuffing the objections of market-making giant Citadel Securities LLC. According to the opinion filed by U.S. Circuit Judge Justin R. Walker, the SEC backed up its decision with substantial evidence and adequately explained its reasoning to the public. "Because substantial evidence supported the SEC's findings and because the SEC's conclusions were reasonable and reasonably explained, we deny Citadel's petition for review," the opinion said. The dispute revolves around the SEC's decision to greenlight Investors...

