GOP Lawmakers Scrutinize CFPB 'Conspiring' With State AGs

By Jon Hill (July 29, 2022, 10:12 PM EDT) -- House Republicans are accusing the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau of "conspiring" with state attorneys general to use enforcement for intimidation and have demanded that the agency detail its recent interactions with state prosecutors. The lawmakers made their demand in a letter dated Thursday to CFPB Director Rohit Chopra, pointing to an interpretive rule issued by the agency in May that sought to encourage states to bring their own "concurrent" federal consumer financial law enforcement actions under the Dodd-Frank Act. "While Congress intended for the CFPB to enforce federal consumer financial laws and protect consumers in the marketplace, it did not intend...

