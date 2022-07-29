FDIC Warns Banks On Crypto Partners' Insurance Disclosures

By Elise Hansen (July 29, 2022, 7:31 PM EDT) -- Banks that work with cryptocurrency companies should ensure that any communications about deposit insurance are accurate, as there's a high risk of customer confusion when it comes to digital assets, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. warned Friday. The advisory came one day after the FDIC and the Federal Reserve Board accused bankrupt cryptocurrency company Voyager Digital of misleading consumers about its deposit insurance arrangements. In Friday's notice, the FDIC warned that there's an increased risk of confusion about whether and when deposit insurance applies when banks work with nonbanks or so-called neobanks. "Risks are elevated when a nonbank entity offers crypto...

