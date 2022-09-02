WDTX Patent Cases Fall After New Rules, But Don't Disappear

By Ryan Davis (September 2, 2022, 9:58 PM EDT) -- One month after the establishment of new Western District of Texas rules that mean patent cases filed in Waco are no longer automatically assigned to Judge Alan Albright, the number of new patent suits in the district has dropped noticeably, but hasn't dried up altogether. In the 30 days following the July 25 order setting a policy of randomly assigning patent cases filed in Waco to one of 12 judges, 45 patent cases were filed in the Western District of Texas, according to data from Lex Machina. In the six months leading up to the order, an average of 80 patent...

