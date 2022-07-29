Biden Nominates Abortion Rights Atty For 1st Circ.

By James Arkin (July 29, 2022, 12:45 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden said Friday that he is nominating Julie Rikelman, an attorney who represented the Mississippi abortion clinic at the center of the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning the constitutional right to abortion, to a vacancy on the First Circuit. Rikelman, the U.S. litigation director for the Center for Reproductive Rights, is one of two circuit court nominees and seven district court picks the White House announced Friday in the latest round of judicial nominations. Biden is also nominating Connecticut Supreme Court Justice Maria Araújo Kahn to the Second Circuit. Rikelman represented Jackson Women's Health Organization in arguing against a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS