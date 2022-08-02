Arkansas Marijuana Initiative Inches Closer To Statewide Vote

By Jonathan Capriel (August 2, 2022, 2:43 PM EDT) -- The Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners is expected to decide Wednesday if residents will get to vote in November on an amendment to the state constitution legalizing cannabis for adult use, after the proposed ballot reached the 90,000 signatures required for consideration. The proposed ballot measure had at least 90,000 valid signatures, a spokesperson for the secretary of state office told Law360 on Tuesday. The initiative, pushed by the pro-legalization organization Responsible Growth Arkansas, had as many as 190,000 signatures from registered voters, but state officials only confirmed the minimum required for consideration. The commission put the item on its agenda along with...

