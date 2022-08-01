Suit Over $54M FCRA Settlement Could Go to State Court

By Alex Schuman (August 1, 2022, 9:05 PM EDT) -- A background-reporting company and a class of consumers that settled a dispute for $54 million through arbitration want a newly filed federal suit by Scottsdale Insurance Co. dismissed in favor of a state court proceeding. American Detective Services Inc. and James Smith asked the Western District of Missouri on Friday to dismiss a request for declaratory judgment in favor of the Scottsdale Insurance Co. and to not let the issue be debated in federal court. Scottsdale, a Nationwide unit, accused ADS and Smith of coming to a settlement in Missouri state court without following policy guidelines and communicating with the insurer....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS