GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

By Sue Reisinger (July 29, 2022, 4:29 PM EDT) -- Some companies' taxes look like they're going up after key senators reached a deal this week on a bill that includes a 15% minimum corporate tax, and President Joe Biden urged its passage. And a new Law360 survey shows how law firms stack up on their diversity efforts, with some making slow but steady progress. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week. Biden Urges Passage Of Deal With 15% Corp. Minimum Tax President Biden on Thursday urged Congress to pass legislation that would impose a 15% corporate minimum tax as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS