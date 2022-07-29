Fed. Circ. Won't Nix Revival Of UMass IP Suit Against L'Oreal

By Britain Eakin (July 29, 2022, 8:03 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit panel said Friday it won't reconsider a June decision vacating the Delaware chief federal judge's ruling that two skin care patents the University of Massachusetts asserted against L'Oreal are invalid. The panel denied the university's rehearing motion in a brief two-page order without providing its reasoning. The panel decision had seemingly been a victory for UMass, which had wanted the appeals court to remand the case for a jury trial. But in its request for rehearing, the university took issue with how the appeals court construed the claims, saying it "defies principle after principle." UMass said the panel...

