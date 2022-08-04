Federal Employment Cases Decline Due To COVID, Arbitration

By Daniela Porat (August 4, 2022, 12:14 AM EDT) -- Last year saw the fewest number of federal employment cases filed in a decade, continuing a downward trend that has likely been fueled by pandemic workforce upheaval and the proliferation of mandatory arbitration agreements, according to a report by legal analytics provider Lex Machina and experts who reviewed the data. A recent report cites the increase in arbitration agreements as a major factor in the decline of employment court cases. (iStock) In 2021, just 21,193 employment law cases were filed in federal district courts, an 18.5% drop from 2012, according to the Lex Machina report, released Thursday, which examined over 245,500...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS