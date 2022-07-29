DQ'd Tenn. Judge Suspended For Media Interviews, Affair

By Emily Field (July 29, 2022, 7:31 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee state judge who was disqualified from an opioid case over his social media remarks was suspended this week by the state's Board of Judicial Conduct for continuing to talk to the media and for having an affair with a woman in an adoption case. Circuit Court Judge Jonathan Lee Young continued to post on social media and give interviews to the press, including Law360, after he was disqualified from a case concerning Endo Pharmaceuticals' alleged role in the opioid crisis for that same behavior, the Board of Judicial Conduct said in an order dated Tuesday. He also started having...

