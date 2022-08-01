FCA Toughens Rules On Online Financial Promotions

By Alex Davidson (August 1, 2022, 6:09 PM BST) -- The U.K. finance watchdog set tough new rules on Monday to prevent companies from advertising high-risk products which could trip up unwary consumers as the fallout from the collapse of investment company London Capital & Finance continues. The Financial Conduct Authority's new rules will require firms to use clearer warnings in promoting products such as minibonds and peer-to-peer lending to consumers following the collapse of London Capital and Finance in January 2019. The company came under the spotlight after it sold £236 million ($290 million at today's prices) of unregulated minibonds to 11,600 investors, leading to a series of criminal and regulatory investigations....

