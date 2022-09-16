7 Questions With Squire Patton Boggs' Hannah Laming

By Richard Crump (September 16, 2022, 12:25 PM BST) -- An early theme of Hannah Laming's career as an investigations lawyer involved "digging around in shipping containers," which she hopes to avoid as the new European head of government investigations and white collar at Squire Patton Boggs LLP....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS