Watchdog Eyes New Insurance Governance Rules Outside EU

By Ashish Sareen (August 1, 2022, 4:05 PM BST) -- The European Union's insurance watchdog set out proposed new rules on Monday on the use of governance arrangements in countries outside the bloc to help improve supervision and monitoring of compliance by insurers and intermediaries with relevant EU legislation. The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority said in a consultation paper that it is particularly concerned that insurers and their intermediaries could use so-called third-country branches to carry out regulated functions or activities. These activities include underwriting outside the jurisdiction of the EU. The use of such third-party arrangements may impair risk management and effective decision-making, EIOPA said. It could also hinder the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS