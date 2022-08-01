Swedish Energy Co. Bids $88M For Renewables Biz

By Dawood Fakhir (August 1, 2022, 4:36 PM BST) -- Swedish renewable energy company Orrön Energy AB made an 889 million Swedish kronor ($88 million) offer on Monday to buy local renewable energy company Slitevind, guided by Stockholm law firm Gernandt & Danielsson Advokatbyrå. Orrön, the renewables business within Lundin Group, made the bid of 125 Swedish kronor per share via its Orrön Energy Holding AB subsidiary. Daniel Fitzgerald, chief executive of Orrön, said this will be the company's first acquisition and that the combination would take advantage of the ongoing transition to clean energy. "Slitevind has a highly skilled team and a portfolio of wind assets that adds scale and diversification...

