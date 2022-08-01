Alex Jones Damages Trial Can Continue Despite Ch. 11 Filing

By Vince Sullivan (August 1, 2022, 4:58 PM EDT) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge ruled Monday that the Chapter 11 filing of the parent company of right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' InfoWars website would not halt the ongoing state court damages trial that followed a default judgment finding him liable for defaming the families of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting. During an initial appearance in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, the Jones-controlled Free Speech Systems LLC asked the court to allow the trial to resume Monday morning despite the automatic stay of litigation that came with Free Speech's bankruptcy filing Friday evening. Debtor attorney...

