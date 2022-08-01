Catching Up With Delaware's Chancery Court

By Leslie A. Pappas (August 1, 2022, 3:11 PM EDT) -- Delaware Chancery Court was running at full speed last week, with new cases involving Skechers, Fleet Feet Sports, and promotion of the University of Florida's athletics programs. A trial on Oracle's $9.3 billion NetSuite buy continued with testimony from the company's founder. And billionaire Elon Musk and Twitter Inc. picked up the pace in their race toward an October trial. Here's a recap of the news from last week out of Chancery Court. In the Courtroom In a full day of virtual testimony from his resort home on the island of Lanai in Hawaii, Oracle Corp. founder Lawrence J. Ellison defended...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS