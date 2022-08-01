Winston & Strawn Health Care Co-Chair Joins DOJ

By Jack Rodgers (August 1, 2022, 1:24 PM EDT) -- A Winston & Strawn LLP litigation partner and co-chair of the firm's health care and life sciences group has decamped for a senior position in the U.S. Department of Justice's antitrust division. According to filings in Chicago federal court, David Dahlquist served his last day with the firm on Friday after more than two decades. Dahlquist has been a mainstay at Winston since he earned his law degree from DePaul University College of Law in 2001, according to his LinkedIn profile. Dahlquist had represented NorthShore University HealthSystem, a hospital system based in Evanston, Illinois, in two separate class-action allegations. A complaint...

