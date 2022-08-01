Ex-FinCEN Enforcement Head Joins Skadden In DC

By Katryna Perera (August 1, 2022, 8:57 PM EDT) -- A former head of enforcement and compliance at the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network and a principal assistant U.S. attorney has joined Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP as a litigation partner in the firm's Washington, D.C., office. Alessio D. Evangelista will advise financial services clients on investigations, enforcement and compliance matters, anti-money laundering, sanctions and other issues in his new role with Skadden, the firm announced on Monday. Evangelista told Law360 by email that after serving the U.S. government for almost two decades in various roles, he viewed joining Skadden as an "exciting outgrowth" of...

