6th Circ. Urged To Rehear Bank Exec's FDIC Penalty Challenge

By Katryna Perera (August 3, 2022, 5:04 PM EDT) -- A handful of groups are asking the full Sixth Circuit to reconsider a panel's decision to uphold the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.'s removal of a former bank CEO, saying the panel erred when it failed to consider and rule on the constitutionality of the FDIC's structure. The Washington Legal Foundation, the Americans for Prosperity Foundation and the New Civil Liberties Alliance and other interest groups argued that when the panel denied a petition for review from former Northwestern Bank CEO Henry C. Calcutt III, it wrongly failed to tackle whether the FDIC's administrative law judges have unconstitutional tenure. The panel also wrongly agreed...

