Rahman Ravelli Adds Ex-SFO Atty, Cross-Border Pro

By Ashish Sareen (August 5, 2022, 5:05 PM BST) -- White collar boutique Rahman Ravelli has expanded with the hiring of a former prosecutor from Britain's top fraud agency and a specialist in cross-border financial crime investigations. Former Serious Fraud Office lawyer Zulfi Meerza and Angelika Hellweger have joined the firm in recent weeks as it seeks to expand in the face of growing demand from clients looking for advice on emerging issues such as cryptocurrency fraud and environmental, social and governance disputes. Aziz Rahman, founder of Rahman Ravelli, told Law360 on Thursday that the firm has accelerated its expansion plans with the appointments of Meerza and Hellweger. The firm is...

