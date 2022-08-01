Eckert Seamans Cyber Chair Jumps To McNees Wallace In Pa.

By Madison Arnold (August 1, 2022, 4:23 PM EDT) -- McNees Wallace & Nurick LLC added a new member and two of counsel to its Pittsburgh office, including the former chair of Eckert Seamans' data security and privacy practice, the firm said Monday. The new attorneys are member Sandy Brian Garfinkel, a privacy law attorney and former counsel to a regional public transit agency; of counsel Timothy Berkebile, a construction and litigation attorney; and of counsel Donald J. McKay, an intellectual property attorney. McNees Wallace's Western Pennsylvania presence now consists of 11 attorneys after being established in December. At Eckert Seamans, Garfinkel served as a chair of the practice group he...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS