Sotomayor, Barrett Liken Court To 'Family' Despite Leak

By Jimmy Hoover (August 1, 2022, 4:39 PM EDT) -- The unprecedented leak in May of the draft ruling overturning the constitutional right to abortion rocked the U.S. Supreme Court and the larger political world, but Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Amy Coney Barrett insisted during a joint appearance days later that the personal goodwill among the justices is like that of a "family" or "marriage." Justices Sotomayor and Barrett appeared together for a Q&A session with Yale Law School Professor Akhil Amar, hosted by the Reagan Foundation. The session took place on May 12, and a video recording was posted online Friday. Without mentioning the confidentiality breach that took place just 10 days...

