6th Circ. Ruling Guides On Settlements With Older Workers

By Robin Shea (August 8, 2022, 1:29 PM EDT) -- In Jackson v. General Electric Co.,[1] a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit in July found that a preliminary agreement with a 40-or-older plaintiff wasn't really an agreement until the plaintiff signed it and let her seven-day revocation period expire. The case and ruling highlight some important lessons about the Older Workers Benefit Protection Act. Case Background The plaintiff, Monica Jackson, was the senior human resources manager for diversity and inclusion for GE Aviation, which is based in Ohio. While she was still a current employee, she sued GE for race discrimination but not for...

