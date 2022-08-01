The Top In-House Hires Of July

By Clarice Silber (August 1, 2022, 4:28 PM EDT) -- Legal department hires during July included high-profile appointments at the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., Sony Interactive Entertainment Corp., and the Major League Baseball Players Association. Here, Law360 looks at some top in-house announcements from the past month. Dennis Hermonstyne Jr. Freddie Mac hired Dennis Hermonstyne Jr., who most recently worked as chief compliance officer for Santander Bank, to head its compliance risk management program in relation to its legal, regulatory and conservatorship obligations. Hermonstyne will start in the role on Sept. 19, and serve as part of the government-sponsored residential mortgage lender's senior operating committee. He will report directly to...

