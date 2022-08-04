Agriculture Patent Reform Can Look To Pharma Approaches

By Erik Maurer and Alex Bruening (August 4, 2022, 4:27 PM EDT) -- By the end of 2021, the cost of fertilizers commonly used in agriculture had skyrocketed — over just two years, the price of anhydrous substances went up by 131%, urea by 110% and potash up by 120%. In view of complaints from farmers, the U.S. Department of Agriculture looked into anti-competition issues that may be inflating prices in the fertilizer and seed industries, including those that implicate patents. In May, the USDA released a report advocating for patent reforms to allow for more innovation and competition. Similar patent reforms have been proposed in the pharmaceutical industry. This article explores similarities between...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS