Littler To Hand Attys Summer Special Bonuses

By Xiumei Dong (August 1, 2022, 4:47 PM EDT) -- Despite looming recession fears, Littler Mendelson PC is reportedly offering special award bonuses to associates, counsel and first-level shareholders who were on a 2,100-hour pace at the end of June. Attorneys at the firm receiving these bonuses averaged a $10,000 payout, according to a Monday report from legal blog Above the Law, which obtained a video message that was circulated at the firm Friday. Littler did not immediately return Law360 Pulse's request for comment Monday. It seems to be the first firm to offer special bonuses this summer, Above the Law noted. Cooley set off the special bonuses trend in September...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS