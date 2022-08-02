Superyacht Biz Looks To Sail Into Private Waters With Delist

By Dawood Fakhir (August 2, 2022, 5:34 PM BST) -- A publicly listed superyacht painting, service and supply company announced on Tuesday that it intends to go private by removing its shares from the alternative index market of the London Stock Exchange, guided by Scottish law firm Dickson Minto. Directors of GYG PLC decided to stop trading on the submarket after concerns over the global geopolitical situation, the decrease in the company's value on the index and the increasing costs of maintaining a public listing. "For these reasons, the directors have concluded that cancellation and re-registration — as a private company — are in the best interests of the company and its shareholders...

