UK Mulls Competition Remedies In €7B Bouygues Deal

By Najiyya Budaly (August 2, 2022, 12:11 PM BST) -- Britain's antitrust watchdog said on Tuesday that it is considering solutions proposed by Bouygues and Equans to remedy competition concerns prompted by the French industrial group's €7.1 billion ($7.3 billion) bid for energy company Engie's construction subsidiary. Bouygues and another French company are among bidders competing to supply high-speed overhead electrical cables for HS2, Britain's proposed new high-speed railway. (Jeremy Bembaron/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images) The Competition and Markets Authority said it "considers that there are reasonable grounds for believing that the undertakings offered by Bouyges SA and Equans SAS" will remedy its concerns about the deal. The CMA said in July...

