FCA Eyes Wider Retail Access To New Illiquid Assets Funds

By Irene Madongo (August 2, 2022, 4:51 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority has proposed rules for marketing a new category of funds designed for long-term investments to a wider group of retail investors and pension schemes, stressing the need to highlight risk warnings. The regulator said at present the promotion of long term asset funds is restricted to groups such as professional and sophisticated investors who can decide whether an investment proposition is right for them, according to a consultation it published on Monday. But a fund, if managed to high standards, may appeal to retail investors that are seeking out nontraditional investments, the regulator said. "On the other...

