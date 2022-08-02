Baker McKenzie Steers Alimak's €500M Bid For Building Biz

By Najiyya Budaly (August 2, 2022, 7:13 PM BST) -- Sweden's Alimak Group AB said Tuesday that it plans to buy Luxembourg-headquartered building safety company Tractel from U.K. private equity company Cinven for €500 million ($511 million) to expand its customer base, with guidance from Baker McKenzie and Clifford Chance LLP. Alimak, which is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange, said it has entered into an agreement to acquire Tractel, which provides protective equipment for vertical building sites. Baker McKenzie is advising Alimak on the deal. Clifford Chance LLP is advising Cinven on the sale. "This transformational acquisition underlines Alimak Group's profitable growth strategy and ambition to expand our global market...

