Biotech Co. Sironax Raises $200M In Series B Funding

By Renee Hickman (August 2, 2022, 8:06 PM EDT) -- Beijing-based biotech company Sironax, which focuses on treatments for age-related degenerative diseases, announced Tuesday it had garnered $200 million in its Series B funding round. The new round of funding was led by Gaorong Capital and Yunfeng Capital, with participation from existing investors including Temasek, Invus, F-Prime Capital, Eight Roads, Arch Venture Partners and K2 Venture Partners, according to a statement. New investors include MSA Capital, CBC Group, Long River Investments, LSV Capital, Superstring Capital and Future Innovation Fund as well as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority. To date, Sironax has now raised a total of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS