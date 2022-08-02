Thai Energy Co. Sells Coal Biz For $471M In Sustainability Bid

By McCord Pagan (August 2, 2022, 3:05 PM EDT) -- Thai state-owned energy company PTT Public Co. Ltd. said Tuesday it's completely divesting its coal business to Indonesian energy infrastructure investor PT Astrindo Nusantara Infrastruktur Tbk. for $471 million as part of its strategy of shifting toward sustainability and clean energy. PTT is selling the entire stake of PTT Mining Ltd. to Astrindo, a deal that includes mines in Brunei, Madagascar and Indonesia, according to statements from both sides of the deal. "The immediate impact of the acquisition of PTTML to Astrindo is substantial. Our financial performance in 2022 will show a significant jump given the current price of coal," Astrindo...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS