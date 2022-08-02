DMH Stallard Posts Record Results As Disputes Fees Boom

By Ashish Sareen (August 2, 2022, 5:52 PM BST) -- DMH Stallard LLP has reported a "record financial performance" in its latest annual results, which it said was driven by significant growth in fees from dispute resolution and real estate work. The U.K. law firm said on Monday that it had seen revenues increase by 9% from £30.7 million ($37.5 million) for the year ending June 2021 to £33.5 million for the corresponding period ending June 2022. DMH Stallard has offices across London and the southern English counties of Sussex and Surrey. Richard Pollins, DMH Stallard managing partner, told Law360 on Tuesday that there has also been a 28% growth in fees...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS