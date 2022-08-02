Litigation Funders Claim Contractor Withheld Settlements

By Matthew Santoni (August 2, 2022, 3:55 PM EDT) -- A group of litigation funders have claimed a New Jersey-based contractor has been finding them cases to fund but keeping settlement proceeds for himself, according to a lawsuit filed Monday in Pennsylvania state court. Led by venture capital firm Experity Ventures and litigation funder Thrivest Legal Funding LLC, the half-dozen companies said they were fooled into working with Chad Adler and two of his companies, doing business as Cash for Lawsuits and Surg-Assist, to find suits where they could advance the costs of litigation and medical care until the cases were won or settled. But Adler held onto the returns and...

