Why PE-Driven Law Firms Aren't Sweating Dems' Inflation Bill

By Xiumei Dong (August 2, 2022, 4:53 PM EDT) -- A new bill proposed by the Senate Democrats could make private equity and hedge fund managers pay more income taxes. But the tax increase won't likely have a dramatic effect on advisory firms, industry experts said, suggesting the rule changes may even lead to more legal work in the short run. The new legislation, known as the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, stems from an agreement reached last Wednesday between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. The bill includes key parts of President Joe Biden's domestic agenda, such as investing in renewable energy and lowering the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS