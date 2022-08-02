Senate Confirms Virginia District Court Judge Pick

By James Arkin (August 2, 2022, 4:34 PM EDT) -- The Senate voted in bipartisan fashion Tuesday to confirm U.S. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Hanes as a district judge for the Eastern District of Virginia. Judge Hanes, who joined the bench as a magistrate judge in 2020, was confirmed 59-37, with 10 Republicans supporting her nomination alongside Democrats. Four senators were absent. She's the 75th federal judge nominee from President Joe Biden to be confirmed by the Senate since last year, and the third judge Biden has added to the Eastern District of Virginia. Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, both Virginia Democrats, had recommended Judge Hanes to the White House and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS