ADA Considerations For Neurodiversity Hiring Programs

By Linda Hollinshead and Michael Bernick (August 3, 2022, 2:18 PM EDT) -- Employers are well aware of their ongoing obligation to reasonably accommodate individuals with disabilities, including neurodivergent candidates and employees, consistent with the Americans with Disabilities Act and state and local law. However, targeted neurodiversity employment programs represent a rapidly growing and proactive approach to seek out and retain talent and to mitigate implicit bias against individuals with disabilities. Neurodiversity programs target individuals with autism and other neurodiverse conditions, such as severe ADHD, dyslexia and Tourette syndrome. Companies have been hiring adults with these conditions for some time. What is different with the new wave of neurodiversity programs is that they are...

