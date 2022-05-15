Canon Gets ITC To Ban Imports On Infringing Toner Cartridges

By Dani Kass (August 2, 2022, 8:55 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission has issued a general exclusion order blocking the import of any toner cartridges that infringe certain Canon patents. The commission granted Canon Inc. and two U.S. counterparts the win on Monday, along with allowing cease and desist orders to a slew of alleged infringers that never showed up in the case. The ITC accepted Canon's request to review cartridge imports on April 12, 2021, citing a total of 13 patents. The case ended up split between investigations, with nine of the asserted patents applying to the case decided Monday. On May 15, 2022, Chief Administrative Law...

