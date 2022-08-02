Garland Outlines Abortion Protections In New Post-Dobbs Suit

By Andrew Karpan (August 2, 2022, 5:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has filed its first lawsuit challenging a state-level abortion ban in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's Dobbs decision, targeting a law in Idaho that Attorney General Merrick Garland said Tuesday prevents doctors from providing "the emergency medical treatment that federal law requires." Garland announced the suit in a news conference in Washington, D.C., and indicated that the federal government would be using a law called the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, known as EMTALA, to target "a near-absolute ban on abortion" that the state passed in 2020. The state law would take effect...

