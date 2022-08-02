Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

8th Circ. Backs Zazzle's Win In 'Love Happens' TM Suit

By Tiffany Hu (August 2, 2022, 9:52 PM EDT) -- A Missouri retailer called Brothers and Sisters in Christ can't revive its trademark lawsuit against online marketplace Zazzle after the Eighth Circuit on Tuesday affirmed that the "bare-bones nature" of the company's allegation was not enough to create personal jurisdiction in the state.

In a published opinion, a three-judge panel upheld a Missouri federal judge's dismissal of Brothers and Sisters in Christ LLC's lawsuit alleging Zazzle sold to a Missouri resident a shirt with the words "love happens" that supposedly infringed BASIC's trademark rights on the same phrase.

All BASIC had claimed was that one person in Missouri accessed Zazzle's "nationally...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!