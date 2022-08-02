FCA To Open New Leeds Office Amid Expansion Plans

By Tom Fish (August 2, 2022, 7:02 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority on Tuesday said it is opening a new base in the northern city of Leeds to be filled with more than 100 employees, adding to the agency's expansion out of London. The U.K.'s financial regulatory body has inked a deal for its Digital Delivery Centre, with its address on Queen Street, sitting in the center of the Yorkshire city's business district. News of the opening reflects the latest expansion from the FCA's headquarters in London's Endeavour Square. The regulator announced in July this year its intention to expand its Edinburgh office to house approximately 200 employees, while...

