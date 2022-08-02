BREAKING: Pennsylvania Justices Uphold Mail-In Voting Law

By Matthew Santoni (August 2, 2022, 1:49 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania upheld the state's 2019 voting law on Tuesday, finding that the legislature didn't need to amend the state's constitution to broaden mail-in voting beyond the categories of absentee voters enumerated there. The 5-2 majority found that precedents reaching back more than a century that required most voting to happen in-person were "patently flawed," while Article VII, Section 4 of the state constitution allowed the General Assembly to pass other methods of voting without amending the whole constitution. "The General Assembly is authorized, pursuant to Section 4, to prescribe any process by which electors may vote," Justice...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS