Breyer Calls On Lawyers To Stand Up For Rule Of Law

By Sarah Martinson (August 7, 2022, 10:48 AM EDT) -- Retired Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer called on lawyers and young people to defend the rule of law in an event Saturday evening where he received the American Bar Association's highest award. ABA President Reginald Turner presented the ABA medal to the 83-year-old Breyer, who has been a member of the bar organization since 1988, at the association's annual meeting in Chicago. Breyer joins the ranks of former Justices Sandra Day O'Connor, Thurgood Marshall and Ruth Bader Ginsburg in receiving the award. Breyer, who retired from the bench in June after serving 28 years on the bench, said during his acceptance...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS