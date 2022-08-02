CHP Officer Settles Suit Alleging Harassment By Ex-Justice

By Craig Clough (August 2, 2022, 9:32 PM EDT) -- A Black California Highway Patrol officer who alleges she suffered sexual and racial harassment on the job, including by being propositioned by former Second District Court of Appeal Justice Jeffrey Johnson, reached a settlement in her suit against the CHP. According to a Thursday filing in the Superior Court of the State of Los Angeles, CHP officer Tatiana Sauquillo and the CHP reached a conditional settlement, although no terms were disclosed. Among the allegations in Sauquillo's amended complaint are that when she acted as a driver for Second District justices, she was repeatedly harassed by Johnson, who was removed from the...

