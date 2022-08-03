How The Metaverse Will Affect Business And Legal Processes

By Samantha Green (August 3, 2022, 6:47 PM EDT) -- The metaverse is the latest hot topic when it comes to predictions for the next iteration of the internet. Several big technology and gaming companies are investing in this space to build it up. It should be a best practice for organizations in every industry to monitor progress made in the coming months and years. So, what exactly is the metaverse? While still a working concept and not completely defined yet, the simplest description is an immersive, three-dimensional shared virtual space allowing users to interact with one another as if in person. But the metaverse is much more layered than this,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS