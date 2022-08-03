White And Williams Acquires 6-Atty Firm In Maryland

By Adrian Cruz (August 3, 2022, 4:08 PM EDT) -- White and Williams LLP has acquired a six-attorney boutique firm with a focus on surety and construction work in the Baltimore suburb of Towson, Maryland, expanding its operations to greater Washington, D.C. The merger with Pike & Gilliss LLC took effect on Monday, with the firm's six attorneys led by name partners David Gilliss and Patrick Pike falling under the larger firm's umbrella. Partner Eric Korphage, of counsel Joel Williams and associates Anthony Kikendall and Robert Kline also joined White and Williams. Managing Partner Andrew Susko told Law360 Pulse on Wednesday that the merger was part of White and Williams' strategic...

