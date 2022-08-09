Deborah Enix-Ross On Her Plans As The ABA's New President

By Sarah Martinson (August 9, 2022, 5:00 PM EDT) -- The American Bar Association welcomed its new president Deborah Enix-Ross on Monday at its House of Delegates annual meeting in Chicago. Enix-Ross, who has been a member of the ABA for 40 years, is a senior adviser of Debevoise & Plimpton LLP's international dispute resolution group in New York City. Here, Enix-Ross spoke with Law360 Pulse about her plans for the association and how it has helped her legal career. This interview has been edited for length and clarity. Why did you want to be ABA president? So my philosophy has always been: if you're going to be involved in an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS