DC Circ. Backs FERC's OK Of Adelphia Pipeline Purchase

By Katie Buehler (August 2, 2022, 6:29 PM EDT) -- A D.C. Circuit panel on Tuesday upheld the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's decision to approve a natural gas pipeline takeover project in Pennsylvania and Delaware, rejecting claims that the commission was required to conduct a more rigorous environmental review. The three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit held that the Delaware Riverkeeper Network hadn't provided sufficient evidence to prove that FERC had violated its duties under the Natural Gas Act or the National Environmental Policy Act when it approved Adelphia Gateway LLC's plan to purchase an existing pipeline system and construct a compressor station....

